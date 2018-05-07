 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Video

How to Hide Thread Ends for a Neat Finish | Video Tip

This video tip shows a handy way to conceal the thread end when hand sewing a garment.

By Threads magazine May 07, 2018

This video tip shows a handy way to conceal the thread end when hand-sewing a garment.

Reader Julie Jahn of Decatur, Indiana, offered this advice in Threads #194, Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018.

When I hand-sew on a garment, whether it is a hem, a facing, or even a button, after I make the final knot I do not cut the thread off at the knot. Instead, I “hide” the thread end by inserting the threaded needle close to the knot and take it between the layers of the fabric away from the knot, making sure the thread does not catch the outside of the fabric. I bring my needle up about 2 inches away from the knot, cut the thread close to the fabric, and then stretch the fabric a little to pull it into the layers. It makes for a smoother finish when hand sewing, and there is no possibility of the knot opening up.

Submit your tip

At Threads magazine, we’re always in search of smart tips, tricks, and solutions to help you sew smarter, better, and faster. Send us your great ideas for a chance to be featured in the magazine’s Tips department. We pay for any tips published in our magazine.

Tips can be emailed directly to Threads or mailed to Threads Tips, PO Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Discuss

  1. User avater ThomasRenner May 14th

    wow… its awesome

  2. User avater kimsnest May 12th

    wow!! great!!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Fashion Print Design | Book Review

This 192-page book details the production of fabric designs from concept to reality and explains how these designs are applied to fabric.

Tools & Supplies

The Wonders of a Double Tracing Wheel | Notions

This clever gadget lets you mark your seam allowances at the same time that you trace a garment.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Magazine Cover

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe