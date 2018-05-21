 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Mark Dark Fabric With Cornstarch | Video Tip

This video tip offers a bright solution for marking dark fabrics with a cornstarch mix.

By Threads magazine May 21, 2018

When working with dark fabric, create bright marks using a cornstarch mix that can be painted on. This video tip is based on a reader recommendation published in Threads #188, Dec. 2016/Jan. 2017.

“I use soap chips or white tailor’s chalk to mark most materials, but some stretch jersey I work with will not take the soap or chalk. The marks are so faint that I can’t see them. As an alternative, I mix cornstarch and water in a glass dish until it is a runny paste (like pancake mix). I dip a fine paintbrush in the solution and start marking. It goes on faintly and dries quickly to a bold white mark. I brush off the mark when I am done. It also wipes off easily with a damp cloth. Whenever I work with dark material, I use this method because the marks show up brighter than anything else I’ve used.”

—Diana Perinacci, Concord, Ohio

Submit your tip

At Threads magazine, we’re always in search of smart tips, tricks, and solutions to help you sew smarter, better, and faster. Send us your great ideas for a chance to be featured in the magazine’s Tips department.

Tips can be emailed directly to Threads or mailed to Threads Tips, P.O. Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470.

We pay for any tips published in our magazine.

