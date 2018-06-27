 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: BurdaStyle 6463 Jacket

BurdaStyle 6463 is a modern version of a tailored jacket.

By Threads magazine Threads #198, Aug./Sept. 2018 Issue
Article Image

This modern version of a tailored jacket features a notched lapel, collar band, front and back shoulder princess seams, a single-button closure, two-piece sleeves with a vent, and a full lining. It includes a welt or oversized patch pockets, which extend into the side back panel. The shorter view ends at the lower hip, while the longer view ends at the lower thigh with a tapered hemline that gives the jacket a cocoon-like silhouette. The instructions are correct and the provided illustrations are helpful. The directions are to clip the seam allowances on curved seams after sewing the seam, but if the fabric is difficult to tailor, staystitch and clip the curved areas before construction. Though the pattern specifies interfacing only the back and sleeve pieces, our seamstress recommends interfacing the hem of all jacket pieces. Suggested fabrics are wool gabardine and tweed, but it could also work in satin, denim, or cotton sateen.

BurdaStyle 6463

(Sized 8–20 for busts 31.5–41 in.)

Style tip: For added flair, cover the patch pockets with lace fabric, or use leather or velvet to trim the welts and lapels.

—Tested by Alania Sheeley, Pegram, Tennessee

This review was originally published in Threads #198, Aug./Sept. 2018.

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations: Steven Fleck

