Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Vogue 1570 Ensemble

This Vogue 1570 ensemble consists of pants with an optional overlay and two blouse versions.

By Threads magazine Threads #198, Aug./Sept. 2018 Issue
Article Image

Comfy and chic, this ensemble consists of pants with an optional overlay and two blouse versions. Both blouses have a bateau neckline, optional lingerie strap retainers, and three-quarter-length sleeves. The first top, view A, features front and back princess seams, shoulder seams that slant forward at the sleeve cap; a diagonal front seam with a slit detail; a center-back invisible zipper closure, and an angled hemline with a vent on the right side. The second blouse, view B, is semifitted with a cold-shoulder treatment, a two-piece sleeve with an overarm seam, and side-seam vents. The full-length, straight-leg pants have a narrow, bound waistband, back waist darts, and a center-back invisible zipper finished with a hook and eye. Our tester found on view B, the back sleeve-seam match point is off by 5/8 inch. The notions list includes an invisible zipper for both blouse views, but only view A requires it. Missing from the list are the snaps needed for the optional lingerie strap retainers. The design works for knits or wovens.

Vogue 1570

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

Sewing tip: If you choose a knit, select one with stability to support the front slit detail or cold-shoulder treatment.

—Tested by Sandy Hulshizer, Georgetown, Texas

This review was originally published in Threads #198, Aug./Sept. 2018.

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations: Steven Fleck

Discuss

