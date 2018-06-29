 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Join the Threads Experience in New York City on September 8

Register now for Threads Experience, an exclusive one-day event in New York City's Garment District.

By Threads magazine Jun 29, 2018
Article Image

Saturday, September 8, 2018

Sew—and shop for fabric—in the Big Apple.

Join the Threads team for an exclusive one-day event
in New York City’s Garment District.

Meet author and Threads Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King.
Take his sewing techniques class “Cool Tricks Takes Manhattan”
at Mood Designer Fabrics.

Enjoy lunch at a Garment District eatery, and an evening cocktail hour.

Space is limited to the first 40 registrants.

Only $295.

 

 

