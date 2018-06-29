Join the Threads Experience in New York City on September 8
Register now for Threads Experience, an exclusive one-day event in New York City's Garment District.
Saturday, September 8, 2018
Sew—and shop for fabric—in the Big Apple.
Join the Threads team for an exclusive one-day event
in New York City’s Garment District.
Meet author and Threads Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King.
Take his sewing techniques class “Cool Tricks Takes Manhattan”
at Mood Designer Fabrics.
Enjoy lunch at a Garment District eatery, and an evening cocktail hour.
Space is limited to the first 40 registrants.
Only $295.
Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in