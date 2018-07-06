 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Sewing with Threads Podcast

Kenneth D. King on Fitting and Fashion | Threads Podcast

Threads Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King talks about his new fitting book and fashion icons.

By Threads magazine Jul 06, 2018
Article Image

In Episode 6, Threads Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King talks about fitting principles from his book Smart Fitting Solutions: Foolproof Techniques to Fit Any Figure (The Taunton Press, 2018) with Threads Editor Sarah McFarland and Threads Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia.

During the conversation, Kenneth names Madeleine Vionnet and Charles James as two fashion designers who have inspired him. Threads has written about both in print:

“Vionnet: Master Geometrician” by Sandra Ericson, Threads #147 Feb./March 2010

“Charles James” by Claire Shaeffer, Threads #159, Feb./March 2012

Read more about James in these Threads online articles:

Charles James: The Exhibition

Charles James

Charles James at the Met’s Costume Institute

Listen now (click on play button below) to find out who is Kenneth’s favorite fashion icon and all about his favorite summer accessory. The podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play or can be downloaded.

Kenneth talks about using the moulage and sloper to achieve a good fit. To understand more about these terms, see “Sloper Solutions” by Judith Neukam, Threads #194 Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018 and “Fit with Your Sloper,” by Lynda Maynard, Threads #190 April/May 2017.

 

Kenneth offers several suggestions for where to find a fitting buddy or get professional help for fitting yourself:

American Sewing Guild

Association for Sewing and Design Professionals

Sit-and-sew sessions with Kenneth

Kenneth’s approach to fitting and adjusting a pattern is also detailed in his video series Smart Fitting with Kenneth D. King and a series of Smart Fitting articles in Threads #147 through #150. In Part 1, “A New Approach to Fitting,” Threads #147, Feb./March 2010, Kenneth explains his concepts of net gain, net loss, and no net change.

A marking product Kenneth uses when working with wool fabrics is #999 SLO Perfection Master Disappearing Chalk.

The topic of pins and basting was also discussed in the podcast.

The Sewing With Threads podcast is sponsored by KaiScissors.com.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Sewing with Threads Podcast

View All
View All

More From Threads

Featured

Tools & Supplies

Scissors and Shears Source List

Find out where to purchase high-quality cutting tools, from tiny trimming scissors to full-size fabric shears.

How-to

Embellishing Vintage Textiles: Buttons and Buttonholes

Learn how to fashion these textile treasures into elegant creations for garments or for the home.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #198, Aug./Sept. 2018

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe