Kenneth D. King on Fitting and Fashion | Threads Podcast

In Episode 6, Threads Contributing Editor Kenneth D. King talks about fitting principles from his book Smart Fitting Solutions: Foolproof Techniques to Fit Any Figure (The Taunton Press, 2018) with Threads Editor Sarah McFarland and Threads Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia.

During the conversation, Kenneth names Madeleine Vionnet and Charles James as two fashion designers who have inspired him. Threads has written about both in print:

Listen now (click on play button below) to find out who is Kenneth’s favorite fashion icon and all about his favorite summer accessory. The podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play or can be downloaded.

Kenneth talks about using the moulage and sloper to achieve a good fit. To understand more about these terms, see “Sloper Solutions” by Judith Neukam, Threads #194 Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018 and “Fit with Your Sloper,” by Lynda Maynard, Threads #190 April/May 2017.

Kenneth offers several suggestions for where to find a fitting buddy or get professional help for fitting yourself:

American Sewing Guild

Association for Sewing and Design Professionals

Sit-and-sew sessions with Kenneth

Kenneth’s approach to fitting and adjusting a pattern is also detailed in his video series Smart Fitting with Kenneth D. King and a series of Smart Fitting articles in Threads #147 through #150. In Part 1, “A New Approach to Fitting,” Threads #147, Feb./March 2010, Kenneth explains his concepts of net gain, net loss, and no net change.

A marking product Kenneth uses when working with wool fabrics is #999 SLO Perfection Master Disappearing Chalk.

The topic of pins and basting was also discussed in the podcast.

