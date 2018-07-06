Sewing-Related Events in July 2018

June 25–July 29: Potomac Fiber Arts Gallery: Graffiti, Alexandria, Virginia

The Potomac Fiber Arts Gallery showcases urban décor with eccentric graphics in its Graffiti exhibition. The gallery, established in 1974, highlights the creations of some 70 artists, whose works include quilts, knits, weavings, crochet, and the use of nontraditional techniques in glass, metal, clay, and wood. Admission is free.

July 12–15: American Sewing Guild (ASG) Annual Conference, Las Vegas, Nevada

Celebrate the ASG’s 40th annual conference at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort, where sewing enthusiasts from across the country meet to sew, embroider, and quilt. Many classes, workshops, and lectures are offered. Topics range from theatrical costume techniques to sewing with silk. View the full class schedule online. Unique to the ASG is its annual fashion show. Open to all attendees, it offers an opportunity for them to model their garments on the catwalk. The conference also has an abundance of vendors selling everything sewers could possibly need for their next project. Admission for one day is $210 for ASG members and $260 for nonmembers.

July 26–29: Craft & Quilt Fair, Melbourne, Australia

The Melbourne Exhibition Centre, South Wharf, is the site of the four-day show, now in its 25th year. Attendees may be inspired by the display of Best of Show quilts from the country’s state guild quilt shows or the Victorian Quilters annual quilt showcase. Workshops, classes, and meet-and-greet events are planned with well-known guest artist Naomi Huntsman, established crafters including Natalie May, and crocheters including Kerry Lord. Numerous vendors set up throughout the venue give visitors a chance to peruse and purchase supplies. The fair includes door prizes and games such as Spin ‘N’ Win. Single-day admission for adults is $20.

July 27–29: 2018 Gratitude & Grace Quilting Retreat, Kansas City, Missouri

Hosted by the Sewing Labs, a nonprofit community sewing center, the Gratitude & Grace Quilting Retreat is in its third consecutive year. The three-day event is designed for unwinding with fellow sewers and making a quilt top. To ensure a relaxing weekend and prepare attendeees for a day of sewing, there will be a morning yoga session July 28. The retreat includes five meals, any fabrics and bindings needed, and the option to reserve a Sewing Labs’ machine. Admission is $210 per person.

Through Oct. 8: Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion, Toronto, Ontario

Immerse yourself in the world of Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen at the Royal Ontario Museum. This exhibition encapsulates her 2008 to 2015 collections, which push the boundaries of fashion and innovation. The designer uses atypical materials, such as magnets and metal umbrella ribs, to create her pieces. Her career has skyrocketed since her debut collection in 2007. She has gone on to challenge fashion norms and collaborate with design masterminds Jolan van der Wiel, Neri Oxman, and others. View her works and contemplate the complexity of her garments. Admission for adults is $30.

