How-to

Clean Your Sewing Machine With Pipe Cleaners | Video

A clean sewing machine runs more smoothly and won't jam.

Jul 25, 2018

Learn how to clean a sewing machine in this short video. Remove dust, fabric lint, and thread bits from your sewing machine with pipe cleaners. This easy-t0-find craft supply grabs lint and dirt.

Watch more  Threads Sewing Tips in this Video Series.

