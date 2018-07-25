Sewing-Related Events in August 2018

August 2018 Sewing Events

St. Louis, Missouri

Balance and Opposition in Ancient Peruvian Textiles focuses on the skill, beauty, and culture of ancient Peruvian textiles. Duality was an important concept in their culture: male and female, left and right, and, in the case of textiles, warp and weft. The exhibition features items from the museum’s holdings, as well as items on loan from the University of Missouri Museum of Art and Archaeology. Admission is free.

August 9-12: Craft and Quilt Fair,

Canberra, Australia

Visit the Craft and Quilt Fair, located at Exhibition Park in Canberra, for a blend of shopping, workshops, and social events. A variety of vendors and exhibits will be available to attendees. Visit the Turmoil & Tranquility Gallery for an exhibition hosted by the Studio Art Quilt Associates, featuring quilts exploring these two concepts. One-day tickets are AUD 16, while a two-day pass is AUD 30. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, though prices at the door are slightly higher.

August 16-18: World Quilt New England,

Manchester, New Hampshire

Entering its 16th year, the World Quilt New England craft show includes shopping as well as workshops and lectures on a range of subjects. The World Quilt Competition will also be held at the show. Quilters from all of the world have submitted their work for the chance to have their quilts tour to several other quilt festivals. Tickets are $13 and must be purchased on-site. Accompanied children under 16 are admitted free.

August 23-26: Sewtopia Milwaukee Retreat,

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Located at the Hyatt Regency on Kilbourn Avenue, this three-day event includes classes, lunches and social events, and shopping. There will be sewing challenges throughout the weekend and prizes will be awarded. A Sewing Lounge with 50 Juki sewing machines will be available on a first come, first served basis. A weekend pass costs $525.

London, England

The first solo UK exhibition of couturier Azzedine Alaïa’s work, this exhibition displays work from his early career, in the early 1980s to his most recent collection in 2017. Alaïa was known for constructing every garment personally, refusing to follow the deadlines of fashion weeks. His work was worn by celebrities such as Grace Jones, Michelle Obama, and Rihanna. Tickets are £16 and can be purchased at the museum or booked online ahead of time.

