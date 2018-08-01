 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sewing with Threads Podcast

The Lasting Appeal of Vintage Patterns | Threads Podcast

Special guest Peter Lappin talks about his love of all things vintage

Aug 01, 2018
Article Image

In the Sewing with Threads Episode 7 podcast, Threads editors spoke with Peter Lappin, well-known for his sewing blog, Male Pattern Boldness. He’s also active on Instagram, sharing his passion for vintage patterns and vintage sewing machines with his many followers. This thoughtful expert now serves as a Threads digital ambassador.

When he is not posting online, Peter sews for private clients. He’s currently working on a wedding ensemble inspired by the sequined ensemble worn by Rosalind Russell in the 1958 movie Auntie Mame.

Threads has written about how to sew sequined fabrics, available only to Threads Insiders, and has shared one reader’s advice for seaming fabrics with sequins.

Peter often purchases and uses vintage patterns. For information on sewing with older patterns, see “Working with Vintage Patterns.” Consider some advice for storing vintage patterns in “Q&A: Vintage Pattern Preservation.

From Threads #132, “Working with Vintage Patterns” by Alexander Reynolds. Photo by Jack Deutsch.

 

Peter says he copies a vintage pattern when he needs to make fitting adjustments, to keep the original pattern intact. A Threads reader has advice for copying patterns: “Use Big Graph Paper for Patternwork.

Smocking has piqued Peter’s interest of late. Check out two Threads articles about the modern version of this sewing technique:

Modern Smocking Lozenge Pattern

How to Add Smocked Sections to a Pattern

Threads also delves into the how-tos of other vintage sewing techniques in its “How Did They Sew That?” department, which is based on the garments shown on each edition’s back cover.

Peter’s latest fascination is with Japanese pattern books, sold at Kinokuniya bookstores, among other book retailers. There’s no need to be fluent in Japanese to use these patterns, as Threads spells out in “Japanese Patterns” by Véronik Avery.

Peter explains his appreciation for vintage sewing machines comes partially from their simplicity and ability to beautifully create a lockstitch. Learn the mechanics of a machine stitch in “How a Stitch is Made.

Threads Digital Ambassador Peter Lappin joined Threads editors to discuss vintage patterns and vintage sewing machines in a recent Sewing with Threads podcast. Photo by Erica Redfern.

 

For more information about the podcast discussion regarding ironing and pressing, view these posts:

How to Iron

Press While You Sew; Iron Finished Items

How to Press Your Garments for a Professional Look

Video: Pressing Tips

 

Irons from the Notions and Cool Tools departments:

Anti-Calcium Iron

Cordless Iron

My New Iron

Gravity Feed Iron

Discuss

