Patterns for Fall Fashions | Web Extra

Explore garment and fabric trends for fall 2018 with “Fall Looks,” by Erica Redfern, in Threads #199 (Oct./Nov. 2018). This season, individuality and comfort are key. Cozy layers, eye-catching jackets and coats, and revamped blazers are just a few of the garment trends. Fabrics range from plush wool to light-as-air chiffon and everything in between. Here are three more trends to consider, along with some patterns to try. Let us know in the comments which style you’re most excited to start sewing.

High/cowl necklines

Besides being warm and comfortable, these two neckline styles have the versatility to work for almost any occasion. Pair an oversized cowl-neck sweater with a pencil skirt, or a high-neck top with flared pants. To add a chunky knit cowl neckline to a jacket pattern, follow the directions in “Pattern Hack: Ripple-Effect Jacket” by Patricia Keay, Threads #193, Oct./Nov. 2017.

Butterick 6247

Named Clothing Talvikki Sweater

Silhouette Patterns Mani’s Off-The-Shoulder Top 118

Simplicity 8529

Victory Patterns Jackie

Vogue 1569

Collared shirts/dresses

These staple garments are excellent for layering under jackets, cardigans, or tunics. Add a pop of color at the collar or keep it simple and let the rest of your outfit do the talking. For help perfecting your collar construction, watch Threads Essential Techniques video “Sew Perfect Collar Points.”

BurdaStyle 6527

Butterick 6070

Hot Patterns Jermyn Street Shirtdress

Islander Sewing Systems Every Bodies Shirt

Jalie Women’s Shirts 3130

McCall’s 7387

Midi-length skirts/dresses

This length is versatile and flattering for many different body types. Explore different silhouettes and fabric patterns to find what works best for you. To add pockets to your midi skirt or dress, check out “The Low-Profile Pocket,” by Kathleen Cheetham, Threads #195 (Feb./Mar. 2018), and download this free pocket pattern.

Butterick 6597

Marfy 6264

McCall’s 7813

Named Clothing Reeta Midi Shirtdress

The Sewing Workshop Memphis

Simplicity 8421

