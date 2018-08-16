 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Reversible Garment Inspiration

Intriguing details on garments that do double-duty.

By Threads magazine Aug 16, 2018
Article Image

Sewing reversible garments offers two great pay-offs. First, you’ll have fun planning seams, edges finishes, closures, and other details that look good and function well on both garment faces. Second, you’ll end up with a garment that is actually two pieces in one.

Opt for double-faced fabrics

In Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018, author and Digital Ambassador Becky Fulgoni shares techniques for making reversible garments from double-faced fabrics. The finished pieces have no more bulk than a single-layered top, jacket, or vest, but offer twice as many wearing opportunities.

Finesse the details

Take a closer look at some of Becky’s garments to learn additional approaches to making garments fully reversible. As Becky points out, sewing reversible garments is the perfect design exercise for sewers who love to make the inside of each piece of clothing as beautiful as the outside

Two-way pockets

This long vest includes one large pocket at hip level, and a smaller breast pocket. In both cases, there is a faced pocket opening on the russet-colored side, which provides access to a patch pocket applied to the black side. A horizontal seam near each pocket’s top provides a way to create nicely finished opening without cutting into the fabric.

 

 

On this wool jersey jacket, patch pockets on the light-colored side reverse to a faced slot opening.

 

Imperceptible seams

A textured wool bomber-style jacket features sleeve of black knit. The sleeves are attached with a conventional seam, with the seam allowances on the darker jacket side. The allowances were trimmed to a narrow width, then pressed toward the sleeve and zigzag-stitched flat.

A similar technique was used on the collar, only here, the seam allowances are anchored with two rows of straight topstitching.

For an additional reversible technique, look at “A Clever Finish Makes a Single Layer Reversible.”

Have you made a reversible garment? What techniques did you employ to make the item look great on both sides? Let us know in the comments section.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Tools & Supplies

Scissors and Shears Source List

Find out where to purchase high-quality cutting tools, from tiny trimming scissors to full-size fabric shears.

How-to

3 Bodkins Explored | Video

This video shows how and when to use three types of bodkins and a DIY bodkin you can use in a pinch.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #198, Aug./Sept. 2018

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe