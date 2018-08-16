Sewing reversible garments offers two great pay-offs. First, you’ll have fun planning seams, edges finishes, closures, and other details that look good and function well on both garment faces. Second, you’ll end up with a garment that is actually two pieces in one.

Opt for double-faced fabrics

In Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018, author and Digital Ambassador Becky Fulgoni shares techniques for making reversible garments from double-faced fabrics. The finished pieces have no more bulk than a single-layered top, jacket, or vest, but offer twice as many wearing opportunities.

Finesse the details

Take a closer look at some of Becky’s garments to learn additional approaches to making garments fully reversible. As Becky points out, sewing reversible garments is the perfect design exercise for sewers who love to make the inside of each piece of clothing as beautiful as the outside

Two-way pockets

This long vest includes one large pocket at hip level, and a smaller breast pocket. In both cases, there is a faced pocket opening on the russet-colored side, which provides access to a patch pocket applied to the black side. A horizontal seam near each pocket’s top provides a way to create nicely finished opening without cutting into the fabric.

On this wool jersey jacket, patch pockets on the light-colored side reverse to a faced slot opening.

Imperceptible seams

A textured wool bomber-style jacket features sleeve of black knit. The sleeves are attached with a conventional seam, with the seam allowances on the darker jacket side. The allowances were trimmed to a narrow width, then pressed toward the sleeve and zigzag-stitched flat.

A similar technique was used on the collar, only here, the seam allowances are anchored with two rows of straight topstitching.

For an additional reversible technique, look at “A Clever Finish Makes a Single Layer Reversible.”

Have you made a reversible garment? What techniques did you employ to make the item look great on both sides? Let us know in the comments section.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×