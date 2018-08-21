 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Butterick Jacket and Pants

Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018 Issue
This unlined, body-skimming jacket and straight-leg pants offer a classic ensemble that goes together quickly. The jacket can be made with a shawl collar and closed with a self-fabric belt, or left collarless and closed with ties attached at the side front. The details include front princess seams, patch pockets, one-piece sleeves, and back waist darts. The pants sit at the natural waist and have a 4-1⁄4-inch-wide curved yoke, straight legs, and a left side zipper closure. The pieces line up beautifully, the instructions are complete, and the illustrations are clear. Use medium-weight woven fabrics such as velvet, satin, crepe, gabardine, silk shantung, and cotton-blend materials.

Butterick 6523

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

 

Style Tip: Make a monochromatic ensemble, but mix fabric textures for sophisticated coordination.

—Tested by Rachel Kurland, South Strafford, Vermont

This review was originally published in Threads #199, Nov./Dec 2018.

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

