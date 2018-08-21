Pattern Review: Butterick Jacket and Pants

This unlined, body-skimming jacket and straight-leg pants offer a classic ensemble that goes together quickly. The jacket can be made with a shawl collar and closed with a self-fabric belt, or left collarless and closed with ties attached at the side front. The details include front princess seams, patch pockets, one-piece sleeves, and back waist darts. The pants sit at the natural waist and have a 4-1⁄4-inch-wide curved yoke, straight legs, and a left side zipper closure. The pieces line up beautifully, the instructions are complete, and the illustrations are clear. Use medium-weight woven fabrics such as velvet, satin, crepe, gabardine, silk shantung, and cotton-blend materials.

Butterick 6523

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

Style Tip: Make a monochromatic ensemble, but mix fabric textures for sophisticated coordination.

—Tested by Rachel Kurland, South Strafford, Vermont

This review was originally published in Threads #199, Nov./Dec 2018.

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

