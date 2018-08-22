 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Sew a Stretch Blind Hem by Machine

Applied properly, this specialized hemstitch creates an invisible, stretchy finish.

By Threads magazine Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018 Issue

Knit or stretch hems are frequently sewn with visible stitching, such as topstitching, twin-needle stitching, or cover stitching. Discernible hemstitching, however, has a casual and quick look. It may not be the finishing touch you want to use on a carefully made dress or skirt. Consider a blind hem, instead.

In this video, a Web Extra to “Three Capsule Wardrobes” by the Threads staff in Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018, learn how to identify and apply a stretch blind hem. It is imperceptible from the right side of your knit garment.

A machine blind-hem stitch traditionally applies three or four straight stitches to the hem allowance, then a single deep zigzag stitch that “bites” into the garment. Instead of a straight stitch, the stretch blind-hem stitch applies a narrow zigzag. The narrow zigzag stitch won’t hinder the fabric’s stretch. This finish is quick and easy to sew. It is a nice touch to complete a quality garment in a stretch fabric.

 

More articles about sewing with knits:

 

11 Tips and Tricks for Sewing with Knits 

 

