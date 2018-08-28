Sewing-Related Events in September 2018

See what events are happening near you this month:

September 1–December 23, 2018: A Nomad’s Art: Kilims of Anatolia, Washington, DC

This exhibition marks the public debut of the George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum’s collection of kilims, the textiles woven by Turkish nomads to adorn tents and caravans. The kilims were records of life in nomadic times and were examples of stunning abstract art. The museum’s collection dates from the 18th and 19th centuries. Entry to the museum is free, but there is a suggested donation of $8.

September 7, 2018–January 5, 2019: Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color, New York, New York

From the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, this exhibition explores the ever-changing public opinion of the color pink. It features more than 80 ensembles from different eras and from Western and non-Western cultures. Admission is free.

September 7–9, 2018: The Creative Craft Show, Manchester, England

The Creative Craft show hosts events, classes, and vendors for knitting, cross-stitching, papercraft, jewelry, textile, dressmaking, and stitching enthusiasts. It also features several art expos, including a display of embroidery by Yao Ming Chien, who enlarges and stitches real photos with beautiful intricacy. A three-day pass is £30; a single-day pass is £10.

September 20–22, 2018: Original Sewing & Quilt Expo, Cincinnati, Ohio

In addition to shopping, this expo includes classes by celebrated teachers in sewing, quilting, cosplay, embroidery, and more. It also features five quilt showcases with themes such as animals, the use of red and white, and the moon. Admission is $15 at the door, and classes are $19 per session.

September 25–29, 2018: Northwest Quilting Expo, Portland, Oregon

The 18th annual Northwest Quilting Expo is at the Portland Expo Center, where there is plenty of room to shop and learn about quilting, sewing, handicrafts, and more. There are five full days of classes beginning September 25 and continuing until the end of the show. Many of the classes include a ticket to the expo. Tickets are $10 per day, or $27 for a three-day pass.

