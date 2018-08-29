With the option for a cute front-side tie closure or buttons, Megan Nielsen Pattern's Flint Pants have some personality. They sit at the natural waist and feature front pleats, back darts and side pockets. Use with light- or medium-weight wovens.

With the fall months approaching, every closet needs some good transitional outfits. These cropped pants will help you adapt to cooler weather without overheating. Longer than knee-length and shorter than ankle-length, a cropped style can be formal, casual, or relaxed depending on the silhouette and material you choose. Look for silhouettes from fitted to full, including versions with an elasticized or cuffed ankle for a sporty effect. Consider bold prints or comfortable stretch denim for casual looks, or suiting fabric for a more professional vibe. Use sweatshirt material or French terry for a cozy pair of lounge pants to wear around the house.

Here are some Threads articles that may help you personalize your pants:

To add a front hem vent detail, check out this post, which is an excerpt from “One Pant, Five Looks” by Linda Lee, found in Threads #149 (June/July 2010). This detail works best on a looser silhouette, but can work on most patterns.

To add pockets to any pattern with side seams, download our free pocket pattern, a Web Extra from “The Low-Profile Pocket,” Threads #195 (Feb./Mar. 2018) by Kathleen Cheetham.

If you’re an Insider, take a look at Sarah Veblen’s pants fitting video series for help with many pants problems, including choosing the correct pattern for your body shape, adjusting the back crotch curve, and more.

Click “Launch Gallery” below to see 10 cropped pants patterns.

Fitted through the leg with elastic in the yoke, Butterick 6461 has a seam detail on the thigh that adds interest. Great for printed stretch wovens. BurdaStyle 6432 has plenty of classic style with squared front pockets, in-seam pockets in the shaped back yoke, and belt loops. Great for stretch wovens. Perfect for exercising or lounging around the house, McCall's 7610 have an elastic waistband and pockets. This pattern will work well with sweatshirt material, French terry, or other stable knits. With the option for a cute front-side tie closure or buttons, Megan Nielsen Pattern's Flint Pants have some personality. They sit at the natural waist and feature front pleats, back darts and side pockets. Use with light- or medium-weight wovens. Sew House Seven's Nehalem Pant is a take on traditional pants worn by Taiwanese fishermen. They feature a wrap closure, oversized side patch pockets, and a wide waistband. Consider light- to medium-weight wovens. New Look 6055 is a cargo-style capri pant with large side patch pockets, elastic waistband, self-fabric belt, and belt loops. Works well with light- to medium-weight wovens. Simplicity 8299 is a simple pull-on wide-legged pant with side pockets and an elastic waistband. Great for light- to medium-weight wovens. Thread Theory's Lazo Trousers have a shaped waistband, pointed belt loops, waistline pleats, side pockets, and buckle closure. This pattern works well with light-weight wovens. Vogue 9303, a Marcy Tilton design, is a close-fitting pant with an elastic waistband, pockets, and seam details along the leg. Stretch wovens or ponte knits will work well. Jalie 3461 is a pull-on, straight-legged jean with faux fly and front pockets, back patch pockets, and an elastic waistband. This pattern requires fabrics with at least 20 percent stretch on the crossgrain.

Launch Gallery

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×