Color-Code Machine Needles | Video

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

Learn how to color-code machine needles by watching this video tip from Threads magazine. This time-saving step will help you keep track of and easily identify the type of needle you need.

For more video tips and tricks click here.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×