Color-Code Machine Needles | Video

By Erica Redfern Sep 12, 2018

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

Learn how to color-code machine needles by watching this video tip from Threads magazine. This time-saving step will help you keep track of and easily identify the type of needle you need.

For more video tips and tricks click here.

About This Video Series

