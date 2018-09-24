 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How to Blend Pattern Sizes

Learn how to combine separate patterns into one that fits you.

By Erica Redfern Sep 24, 2018

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

Do your measurements indicate you are different pattern sizes for different areas of the body? Using a multisized pattern, you can blend sizes. But if your measurements put you in sizes that come in different pattern envelopes, you’ll want to find out how to combine separate patterns into one that’s customized to your fitting needs.

Use this tip from Threads #193 (Oct./Nov. 2017) to adapt the pattern to match your body for better-fitting garments.

For more video tips and tricks, click here.

 

Submit your tip

At Threads magazine, we’re always in search of smart tips, tricks, and solutions to help you sew smarter, better, and faster. Send us your great ideas for a chance to be featured in the magazine’s Tips department.

Tips can be emailed directly to Threads or mailed to Threads Tips, PO Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470.

We pay for any tips published in our magazine.

About This Video Series

