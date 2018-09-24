Sewing-Related Events in October 2018

DALTON, GA – On location at the historic Prater’s Mill, the Prater’s Mill Foundation hosts the 48th annual Prater’s Mill Country Fair on October 13 & 14, 2018. The Prater’s Mill Country Fair features a working grist mill, live entertainment, Southern foods, pony rides and over 160 artisans. Open 9:00-6:00 on Saturday and 9:00-5:00 on Sunday. Admission is $7.00 cash for adults; military with ID plus children 12 and under enter free. Parking and shuttle service is free. Take I-75 Tunnel Hill-Varnell exit 341 to 5845 GA Highway 2, Dalton, GA 30720. GPS 34 53.7139N -84 55.1606W Photo Credit: Elisabeth Harrington Lambert To Download: http://pratersmill.org/pressroom/

See what sewing-related events are coming up near you in October 2018:

Through October 8, 2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, New York

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute presents its spring 2018 exhibition, Heavenly Bodies. The show examines the connection between fashion and the religious garb and tradition of Catholicism. Papal robes and accessories from the Sistine Chapel sacristy, rarely before seen, are on display, as well as fashions and art from the early 20th century. Admission to this exhibition is included in the price of admission to the museum, which costs $25 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $12 for students. Children under 12 enter free.

October 11–13, 2018: Creativ Festival, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Take classes, shop for materials, and admire handmade wares at the Creativ Festival at the International Centre. This festival celebrates a variety of handcrafts, including sewing, knitting, beading, quilting, and scrapbooking. Admission is $14 for one day, or $30 for a three-day pass.

October 13–14, 2018: The Prater’s Mill Country Fair, Dalton, Georgia

The 48th annual Prater’s Mill Country Fair will feature a number of vendors and living history exhibits, including demonstrations of textile crafts such as quilting, rug hooking, and hand-tufting. View displays of historical quilts and hand-tufted bedspreads in “Peacock Alley.” Continuous entertainment is available at the main stage. Admission is $7.50 for one day.

October 18–20, 2018: Craft4Crafters Show, Shepton Mallet, Somerset, England

This Quilt, Textile, and Crafting exhibition at the Bath & West showground showcases businesses, quilt displays, artists, workshops, and more. In addition to workshops, numerous craft stations will enable visitors to make a project for a small fee. Projects range from felting to papercraft to embroidery. Admission is £7 per day.

October 18–20, 2018: Northwest Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival, Puyallup, Washington

Find sewing, quilting, needle-art, and craft supply vendors as well as make ‘n’ takes, free demonstrations, and daily door prize drawings are featured at this festival at the Washington State Fair grounds. Handmade wares are also available for purchase. Check out the festival’s website October 8 for vendor coupons and a detailed show program. Admission is $10 for all three days of the fair.

