The challenge: to use one ensemble pattern and create separates that reflect personal style and yield many outfit combinations. The result: three capsule wardrobes sewn by Threads staff based on Simplicity Threads 8748. Each versatile wardrobe suits the woman who sewed it, and each has separates that mix easily.

Threads Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia, Editorial Assistant and accomplished weaver Katie Strano, and Editor Sarah McFarland applied wardrobe preferences to their fabric selections, then chose techniques and modifications based on experience, appropriateness to the knit or woven fabrics, and individual style. They came up with 21 outfit variations.

Click View PDF below for the entire article, which first appeared in Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018. Due to a production error some text was missing from the printed article. This PDF version restores the missing text to bring you the entire story.

Have fun sewing your own capsule wardrobe. We’d like to see what you made and hear what you learned. Post your creations in our online gallery at ThreadsMagazine.com.

