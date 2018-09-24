 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Three Capsule Wardrobes

By Threads magazine Sep 24, 2018

The challenge: to use one ensemble pattern and create separates that reflect personal style and yield many outfit combinations. The result: three capsule wardrobes sewn by Threads staff based on Simplicity Threads 8748. Each versatile wardrobe suits the woman who sewed it, and each has separates that mix easily.

Threads Senior Technical Editor Carol J. Fresia, Editorial Assistant and accomplished weaver Katie Strano, and Editor Sarah McFarland applied wardrobe preferences to their fabric selections, then chose techniques and modifications based on experience, appropriateness to the knit or woven fabrics, and individual style. They came up with 21 outfit variations.

Click View PDF below for the entire article, which first appeared in Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018. Due to a production error some text was missing from the printed article. This PDF version restores the missing text to bring you the entire story.

Have fun sewing your own capsule wardrobe. We’d like to see what you made and hear what you learned. Post your creations in our online gallery at ThreadsMagazine.com.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
View PDF
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Tools & Supplies

Baby Lock Solaris

Put your projects in an entirely new light with the Baby Lock Solaris. With the revolutionary new IQ Visionary™ Technology, you’ll see how your design looks before you stitch it…

Inspiration

Pattern Roundup: Maxi Dresses

During the warm weather, you may be inspired to get started on these lovely dresses.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe