Threads Halloween Costume Contest 2018 Rules

Threads® 2018 Halloween Costume Contest

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Entries for the Threads 2018 Halloween Costume Contest (“Contest”) will be accepted during the period beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET on October 5, 2018 and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on November 5, 2018 (“Entry Period”). All entries must be received during the Entry Period.

ELIGIBILITY: Contest is open to legal residents of the USA and Canada (except Quebec), who are at least 18 years old at time of entry, and who are not employees, officers, or contractors (including immediate family members and members of the same household) of the Sponsor, or of its affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, vendors, or any other entities associated with this promotion (the “Entrant” or “Entrants”).

SPONSOR: The Taunton Press Inc., c/o Threads Magazine, 63 South Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470-5506.

HOW TO ENTER: Visit https://www.threadsmagazine.com/gallery Create a free account if you do not already have one by entering your full name (that matches your photo ID) and email address. Once you have created your account you can then upload your photo(s) by entering a title, attaching the photo(s) and adding a brief description of your project or photo(s) (the “Entry”). Please include a summary of techniques and materials used. Submit your completed online Entry. All Entries become the property of the Sponsor and may be published in any media and in any format in perpetuity. Limit of three (3) Entries per person.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS: Submitted Entries will be judged on inspiration, technique, skill, and design, and each garment Entry that is submitted must meet ALL of the requirements set forth below (the “Entry Requirements”). Any Entry that, in Sponsor’s good faith judgment, violates the following criteria will be disqualified. Each Entry must:

Be the submitting Entrant’s original unmodified work; Be handmade by the Entrant, but does not have to be created specifically for this Contest. Not have been previously published by any third parties in print, digital or any other format; Not have been previously entered in any other competitive contest or event; Not include images or text that is obscene, pornographic, libelous, illegal, discriminative or otherwise objectionable; Not include any corporate logos or other material that may infringe on any third parties’ copyrights or trademarks; and Not be submitted using photographs that have been digitally enhanced or altered.

By entering into this Contest, each Entrant represents and warrants that (i) his or her Entry is Entrant’s own original, previously unpublished work; (ii) that Entrant owns the copyright in and to the Entry; (iii) that such Entry does not violate the rights of any third party or infringe or violate any law, and as of the date of the Entry, is not the subject of any actual or threatened litigation or claim; (iv) the Entry does not and will not violate any applicable laws, and (v) the Entry is not and will not be defamatory, libelous, pornographic or obscene. Note: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any Entry in the Contest if Sponsor views the Entry as potentially infringing or otherwise a violation or potential violation of a third party’s rights or seek to secure permission for Sponsor’s benefit and allow the applicable Entry to remain in Contest.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry in the Contest if it deems the Entry to be lacking in taste, quality, or to be otherwise objectionable.

WINNING: On or about November 10, 2018, a panel of Threads Magazine editors will review and judge all eligible Entries based on inspiration, technique, skill, and design and will select the Winners in 4 Categories:

Best Child Costume

Best Adult Costume

Most Creative Costume

Scariest Costume

Winners will be announced on or around November 15, 2018 and will be notified by email initially, then by mail within ten (10) days of the selection. Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible Entries received. Only one (1) prize may be awarded to one (1) person. Decisions of the judging panel are final.

PRIZES:

CLAIMING PRIZES: Winners must sign and return a Declaration of Eligibility and Liability/ Publicity Release within 10 days of notification or their prize may be forfeited. Winners will also be required to provide proof of age. (Tennessee residents will not be required to sign Publicity Release as a condition of winning.) Residents of Canada, as a condition of winning, must first correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question administered by e-mail at Sponsor’s sole discretion. All prizes posted in these Rules will be awarded.

NO PRIZE TRANSFER OR SUBSTITUTION: No prize or any portion thereof is transferable or redeemable for cash. No substitutions for prize except by Sponsor, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

LIABILITY RELEASE: By participating, Entrants agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor and its officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents from and against any claims made by Winners, Entrants, or any other third parties, related in any way to the operation of this Contest as well as any other claims, damages or liability due to any injuries, damages or losses to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Contest-related activity or participation in this Contest.

TERMS/CONDITIONS: By entering this Contest, Entrants agree to adhere to the Official Rules and have read and agree to the Privacy Policy located at http://www.taunton.com/thetauntonpress/privacy.asp, which governs the use of personal information collected in this Contest. All federal, state/provincial and local laws apply.

The Sponsor assumes no responsibility for lost, stolen, delayed, damaged or misdirected Entries or for any failure or unavailability of the website, server, or other connections during the contest period, for any problems or technical malfunction of any computer on-line systems, access providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail, miscommunications, interrupted, misrouted or scrambled transmissions, traffic congestion on the Internet or other errors or problems of any kind whether mechanical, human, electronic or otherwise. Sponsor is not responsible for any injury or damage to an Entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any material related to the contest. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to cancel or suspend this contest should a virus, bug or other cause beyond the reasonable control of the Sponsor corrupt the security or proper administration of the contest. Any attempt to deliberately damage any website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Entries are subject to verification and will be declared invalid if they are illegible, mechanically reproduced, mutilated, forged, falsified, altered or tampered with in any way.

TAXES: Except where prohibited, all federal, state, provincial, local or other tax liabilities, if any, are the sole responsibility of each Winner.

WINNER’S LIST: Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope by December 31, 2018 to: Threads Halloween Costume Winners List Request, PO Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470. (Canadian residents may omit return postage.)

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are not sponsors and are not associated with this Contest in any way.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×