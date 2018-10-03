Halloween Costume Contest 2018

October is here, and its time for our annual Threads Halloween Costume Contest!

Are you making a Halloween costume this year?

If so, share your creative, festive, or just plain scary costume in the Threads Gallery, and you could be one of four (4) winners to take home a prize from Threads. We can’t wait to see all of your wonderful designs!

How to enter:

Share images of your homemade costumes to the Threads Gallery by 11:59 ET, November 05, 2018, and include a description of how you made your costume and why you should win. There is no limit to the number of costumes you can enter.

Winner selection:

At the end of the submission period, Threads editors will choose finalists in four categories: Best Adult Costume, Best Children’s Costume, Most Creative Costume, and Scariest Costume.

Prize package:



See official rules for more details.

Previous winners:

2016 Halloween Contest Winners

2014 Halloween Contest Winners

2013 Halloween Contest Winners

