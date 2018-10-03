 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Halloween Costume Contest 2018

Oct 03, 2018
Article Image

October is here, and its time for our annual Threads Halloween Costume Contest!

Are you making a Halloween costume this year?

If so, share your creative, festive, or just plain scary costume in the Threads Gallery, and you could be one of four (4) winners to take home a prize from Threads. We can’t wait to see all of your wonderful designs!

How to enter:

Share images of your homemade costumes to the Threads Gallery by 11:59 ET, November 05, 2018, and include a description of how you made your costume and why you should win. There is no limit to the number of costumes you can enter.

Winner selection:

At the end of the submission period, Threads editors will choose finalists in four categories: Best Adult Costume, Best Children’s Costume, Most Creative Costume, and Scariest Costume.

Prize package:


ENTER NOW!

See official rules for more details.

 

Enter your handmade costumes into our Gallery and you could be one of four contestants to win a Threads prize pack.

Previous winners:

2016 Halloween Contest Winners

2014 Halloween Contest Winners

2013 Halloween Contest Winners

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events in October 2018

See what sewing-related events are coming up near you in October 2018:   Through October 8, 2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, New York The Metropolitan…

Inspiration

Pattern Roundup: Maxi Dresses

During the warm weather, you may be inspired to get started on these lovely dresses.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe