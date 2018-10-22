 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Reader’s Tip: Secure Seam Allowances

Oct 22, 2018
When you stitch across the seam allowances of an intersecting seam—for example, when sewing a waistband across a garment’s side seam—they tend to “flip.” This creates an awkward join and unbalanced bulk. To prevent flipped seam allowances, I press and fuse narrow strips of fusible web under the allowances where another seam will cross them. They stay in place, and I never have to unpick and restitch a seam to release a seam allowance that has flipped during the stitching process.

—Frances Fogel,

River Forest, Illinois

 

