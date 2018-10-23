When working with beads of any size, it can be a struggle to keep the loose beads where you want them while you work. Use a picture frame to make a beading tray that will wrangle your beads and make it easier to concentrate on your work.

Find the full text of this reader-submitted tip here. It was sent in by Gloria Fletcher and was featured in Threads #176 (Dec. 2014/Jan. 2015).

