 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Make It with Wool 2018: Fashion/Apparel Design Winner

By Erica Redfern Oct 23, 2018
Article Image

Jason GagnonSpring Lake, Michigan

Jason Gagnon created a coatdress inspired by Balenciaga for his second Make It With Wool competition. The design is called “Lake Spirit,” and derives its shape and fabric pattern from water. Jason  used a photograph of Michigan’s Hamlin Lake, taken by Dick Bourgault, to create a digital textile print as the garment’s focal point. The main part of the coatdress is a navy tropical-weight wool. Jason draped the original design on a dress form and finished the pattern with flat patterning. The modified sailor’s collar honors Balenciaga’s heritage growing up in a fishing village. The trapeze-style silhouette follows the lines Balenciaga and Claire McCardell are known for developing. Polyester satin lines the coatdress, while silk habotai in Jason’s digital print lines the bell-like sleeves. Topstitching outlines all the seams. Printed cashmere forms two matching bands that separate the main sleeve from the lower bell portion.

Jason aims to teach sustainable design methods through publications and workshops. Digital textile printing is of
particular interest to him.

 

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Pattern Roundup: Halloween Costumes

Get ready for Halloween by sewing one of these TV- or movie-inspired Simplicity costumes.

How-to

Pattern Review: 1947 Dress With Cutouts D40-4185

This V-neck dress replicates a vintage Butterick look. Details abound, including shoulder cutouts and custom shoulder pads. Sleeve options are one-piece tulip sleeves, three-quarter sleeves, or long sleeves with elbow…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #199, Oct./Nov. 2018

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe