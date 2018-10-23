 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Make It with Wool 2018: Junior First Runner-Up

Oct 23, 2018
Charlotte Waldron, Hamilton, Ohio

Charlotte Waldron created a short-sleeved sheath dress with a sweetheart neckline for her first year competing in MIWW. Charlotte used the Layla Dress pattern from StyleArc.com. The dress is made from a lofty pink and beige wool brocade that contains gold Lurex thread to add sparkle. Inside, the dress features a waist stay, balanced darts, and a lined kick pleat with dress weights. The lining is two different fabrics: The skirt has a traditional lining fabric, while the bodice is lined with lightweight cotton-silk satin, which is soft and does not produce static. The entire dress is underlined with fine cotton-silk voile.

Charlotte began sewing at age 8 when her mother taught her to sew a simple skirt. In the 10 years since, she has sewn a variety of outfits, including a figure-skating dress and formalwear. Her sewing is informed by her mother, sewing seminars, and Threads articles.

 

