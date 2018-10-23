Make it with Wool 2018: Junior Outstanding Needlework Award Winner

Holley Schwartz, Waukesha, Wisconsin

An all-knit ensemble created by Holley Schwartz includes a dress, jacket, hat, and gloves. Additional photos of her ensemble are available at ThreadsMagazine.com. The A-line dress, made with the “Luella Dress” knitting pattern from Suzie Sparkles Designs on Ravelry.com, has cap sleeves and was knitted from the top down in the round with US size 2 needles. There are 600 clear silver-lined beads in the lace yoke, and 900 beads in the lace hem, all of which were hand-placed with a crochet hook. The dress was knit from Knit Picks Capra DK yarn, a blend of 85 percent fine merino wool and 15 percent cashmere. The jacket, made with Kim Hargreaves’ “Lyle” pattern from her book, Quirky (KimHargreaves.com), is a single-breasted sweater trench coat, knit in a moss stitch, with faux welt pockets, front snap buttons, and a belt. It was knit in navy Plymouth Yarns Homestead. The gloves are based on “Pitsilised Gloves” by Monica Kullarand (Ravelry.com), with the lacework pattern from the dress substituted in. To finish the outfit, Holley knitted a hat with the “Felted Cloche & Brooch 1423” by Mouse & Thimble on Ravelry.com.

Holley is a senior in high school and has been knitting for six years. This was her first year competing in the national competition.

