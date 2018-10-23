 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Make it with Wool 2018: Senior First Runner-Up

Oct 23, 2018
Kelsey ClearNiles, Michigan

Kelsey Clear won several yards of a plaid Pendleton wool fabric at the 2015 National Make It With Wool competition. She used it to make a fully lined shirtwaist dress, based on McCall’s 6891. It includes a notched collar, front and back waist darts, bust darts, center-front placket closure, and side pockets. To add interest, Kelsey altered the pattern to include bound buttonholes, and she hand-embroidered around the buttonholes with uneven blanket stitches and French knots. She was careful to match the plaids across major seams and at center front. The accompanying sweater and hat were knitted from Shepherds’ wool yarn by Stonehedge Fiber Mill. Kelsey knit the cabled sweater following pattern 24 from the Spring 2013 Debbie Bliss knitting magazine. She also created spats from a Burda pattern using scrap dress and lining fabrics.

Kelsey began sewing when she was six, learning from her mother and older siblings. She likes to push herself in competitions by trying new techniques and using different fabrics.

 

