Pattern Review: Butterick Jacket 6569

From pattern designer Katherine Tilton, this loose-fitting, zip-front jacket has a broad collar with a self-fabric drawstring, raglan sleeves with contrast cuffs, side seams that wrap toward the front, in-seam pockets, and a pointed hemline with a contrast front hem band. The zipper application is exposed and requires a 28-inch separating zipper. The instructions are correct and the seamlines and notches match up. Our seamstress found that the pattern piece for the jacket back view B is marked to cut on the crosswise fold, but the layout in the instructions shows it cut on the lengthwise fold. The collar is attached with the seam allowances exposed within the jacket. Use a different attachment method if a neater finish is desired. Although this jacket is on the loose side, the armhole is fitted, so select fabrics with some stretch. Recommended fabrics include ponte knits, stable jersey knits, and sweatshirt fleece.

(Sized Misses’ XS–XXL [4–26] for busts 29.5–48 in.)

Butterick.com

—Tested by Eve Kovacs, Woodridge, Illinois

Style Tip: Select a zipper with a decorative tape to make the most of the exposed application.

This review was originally published in Threads #200, Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019. Get the pattern here. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

