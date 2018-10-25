 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |

Sewing-Related Events in November 2018

By Erica Redfern Oct 25, 2018

See what sewing-related events are happening near you in November 2018:

 

Nov. 4, 2018: MAKESHOP: Sewing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh presents occasional Makeshop classes for kids on a variety of topics. Makeshop is a space for children and families to create with the tools and materials used by professionals. This class focuses on the basics of sewing, from stitches and types of sewing to the possibilities that sewing can open for children. The theme of November’s classes is “Gathering,” exploring activities that incorporate the concept of gathering together things, people, and ideas. Admission is free.

photo requested 10/22

 

Nov. 6, 2018–Jan. 6, 2019:  Sparkle and Glow: Holiday Show, Alexandria, Virginia

Potomac Fiber Arts Gallery hosts monthly events of varying themes, showcasing different types of fiber arts. The gallery’s holiday show features the work of local artists based on the theme “Sparkle and Glow.” Visit on the second Thursday of the month (November 8) for an after-hours event including open studios, interaction with the artists, and special programming. Admission is free.

 

Nov. 4–11, 2018: Quilt Festival Houston, Texas

At the George R. Brown Convention Center, the festival includes exhibitors and open studios where teachers demonstrate techniques in front of a small audience. In addition, there are many lecture-based and hands-on classes. Special exhibitions of quilts are available for inspiration. Entry is $15 per day, with additional fees for classes and lectures.

Adoration, by Lorraine Turner, from the special exhibit My Heart’s Common Thread. Photo by Brian James.

 

Nov. 15–Dec. 8, 2018: Graduating BA in Design Student Exhibition, Los Angeles, California

The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum presents the third exhibition created by students in the Bachelor of Arts in Design degree. This includes work by students in Textile and Fashion Design, as well as Interior Design, Product Development, and more, so it will be interesting to more than just sewers. Admission is free.

The 2017 BA of Design exhibition. Photo courtesy of the FIDM.

 

Nov. 22–25, 2018: The Knitting & Stitching Show, Harrogate, England

With hundreds of workshops, demonstrations, and exhibitors, the Knitting & Stitching Show is an event not to be missed. Enjoy professionally curated galleries of art as well as more than 200 exhibitors selling all kinds of crafting supplies. Classes include knitting, tailoring, dressmaking, and more. Adult tickets are £14.50 online and £17 at the door.

photo requested 10/22

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Sewing-Related Events in October 2018

See what sewing-related events are coming up near you in October 2018:   Through October 8, 2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, New York The Metropolitan…

How-to

Pattern Review: 1947 Dress With Cutouts D40-4185

This V-neck dress replicates a vintage Butterick look. Details abound, including shoulder cutouts and custom shoulder pads. Sleeve options are one-piece tulip sleeves, three-quarter sleeves, or long sleeves with elbow…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #200, Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe