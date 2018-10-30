 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How-to

Quick-Sew Table Runner

Start with great home dec fabric.

By Mary Ray Oct 30, 2018
Article Image

Let’s face it, during the busy holiday season we need some fast projects like this table runner. All this project takes is a great piece of fabric and some thread.

Choose and prep the fabric

If you aren’t sure where to start, check out decorator fabric stores, or look for used draperies at a resale shop. You don’t need much for this project, and you can always piece a couple of compatible fabrics together. Keep in mind that home dec fabrics are often stiff because of added sizing or other applied finishes.

Prewashing once or twice on the gentle cycle and tumble drying will soften most fabrics while maintaining the body. Since you want to be able to wash the runner after each use, prewashing is a good idea no matter what type of fabric you choose. I recommend washing a test piece of the fabric first—at least a 6-inch square. That way, if the fabric doesn’t respond well to washing, you’ll be able to use it for something else.

 

How to sew the table runner

1. Hem the long side edges.

If the fabric is somewhat heavy, serge or zigzag the raw edge and turn under 1/2 inch and topstitch in place so you have the least amount of bulk.There’s no standard size for a runner; it all depends on your table, but be sure you straighten the fabric before you start by pulling a thread or squaring from the selvage. If you need to seam two lengths together, I suggest dividing the second length in half, adding a piece to each end of the full length, rather than having one seam in the center of the runner. This runner starts with a long rectangle and ends up with a point at each end.

Finish the long edges, turn under once, and topstitch in place.


2. To create the point, fold in half lengthwise, right sides together, and stitch across.

Press the seam open. Turn right sides out and press.

Fold in half lengthwise, right sides together, and sew with a 1/2-inch seam.

 

Press the seam open and finish if necessary. The selvage creates the finish on my runner.

 

Turn right sides out and press for the perfect point.

 

3. Set the table and enjoy.

 

This article by Mary Ray originally was published on CraftStylish.com.

 

 

 

