How-to

How to Crochet Autumn Leaves

By Linda Permann Nov 09, 2018
Article Image

Spruce up your Thanksgiving table with a scattering of soft, colorful, crocheted autumn leaves. You need only a small amount of yarn for each leaf, so make as many as you like. You could string the the leaves together to form a garland, make a wreath, or glue them to ribbon rings to create dinner napkin rings.

The leaf pattern will work for any yarn weight with a hook that corresponds to that weight. The large leaves shown are worked in worsted-weight yarn (with a 3.75-mm, or F-5, hook) and measure 3 1/2 inches from stem to tip. The smaller leaf is worked with sock yarn (and a 3.0-mm hook, which is a Japanese size D, or between a US C-2 and a D-3) and measures about 2 3/4 inches from stem to tip. To eliminate a lot of confusing turning and moving while crocheting, I used almost every stitch height in the book for this pattern—so hopefully you have some crocheting experience. Try making a few and you will get the hang of it.

Abbreviations and Special Stitches

ch chain
st stitch
sl st slip stitch
sc single crochet
hdc half double crochet
dc double crochet
tr treble (also known as triple) crochet
picot chain 3, slip stitch in 3rd chain from hook

Leaf Pattern

Round 1: Ch 4, 11 dc in 4th ch from hook, join with a sl st to top of beginning ch-12 dc.

Round 2: Ch 6, sl st in 3rd ch from hook (picot made), dc in first st, 2 dc in each of next 2 sts, (dc, ch 5, sc in 2nd ch from hook and in next 3 chs to form stem, dc) in next st, 2 dc in each of next 2 sts, (dc, picot, dc ) in next st; (sc, hdc) in next st, (dc, picot, sc) in next st, (hdc, dc, tr, picot, tr, dc, hdc) in next st, (sc, picot, dc) in next st, (hdc, sc) in last st, join with a sl st to 3rd ch of round.

Fasten off and weave in the ends.

Now let’s break down round 2 of the pattern with some step-by-step instructions with images. First chain 6, then slipstitch in the 3rd chain from your hook. The ch-3, sl st combination is called a picot and you will make one of these a few times in the round (here you are just adding the picot to the top of your ch-3 beginning chain).

how to crochet autumn leaves
To make a picot, chain 3 and slip stitch in the third chain from your hook, as shown. Continue working as directed. The picot gives a nice pointy tip to the leaf.

Next, make a dc in the first stitch and then make 2 dc in each of the next 2 dc stitches, as indicated. On the next stitch, you’ll (dc, ch 5, sc in 2nd ch from hook and in next 3 chs to form stem, dc) all in the same space. Here’s a close-up of how to make the stem:

how to crochet autumn leaves
After you chain 5, skip the first chain from your hook and work 4 sc into the opposite side of the ch-5 you just made. I worked each sc into the little bump on the bottom of the chain; this photo shows 2 sc already worked. After you sc in the last 2 chain stitches, dc in the same stitch from round 1 and continue as indicated.

Continue following the directions around: 2 dc in each of next 2 sts, (dc, picot, dc ) in next st; (sc, hdc) in next st, (dc, picot, sc) in next st.

how to crochet autumn leaves
To make the pointy top of the leaf, work (hdc, dc, tr, picot, tr, dc, hdc) all in one stitch. To make a treble crochet, yarn over twice (shown), insert the hook in the stitch, yarn over and draw up a loop, (yarn over and draw through 2 loops on hook) three times.
how to crochet autumn leaves
Try making the leaves in different sizes and yarns for different effects. The two solid-colored leaves are worked in Cascade 220 with a size F (3.75-mm) hook, and the variegated version is leftover sock yarn and a size 3.0-mm hook (Japanese size D).

Finish by making the last point and joining the round: (sc, picot, dc) in next st, (hdc, sc) in last st, join with a sl st to 3rd ch of round. Fasten off. Pull the center end to snug up the center of the leaf, then weave in both ends.

Get creative

You can add beads, ribbon, and sequins or layer the leaves with fabric pieces to make all kinds of projects. A fall brooch would be fun, too.

See more of my projects on my personal blog, and look for my book, Crochet Adorned out now.

Discuss

