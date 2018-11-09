 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

No-Sew Place Mats

Dress up any place setting with a cutout floral design on felt.

By Nicole Smith Nov 09, 2018
Article Image
Use wool felt, which doesn't fray, to create place mats with a laser-cut look for your holiday table. Photo by Zach Desart.

Set your table in style this holiday season with personalized place mats with a laser-cut look. These floral-design place settings are easy to create with wool felt, which doesn’t fray and makes cutting a cinch. Feel free to try polyester or other blended fabric versions for a similar look that’s a little easier on the wallet.

Before you begin, prewash your fabric; you don’t want your guests to worry about not being able to clean up a little spill during their holiday meal. When you are washing felt, be sure to follow the instructions on the bolt so you don’t damage the fibers. Polyester felts will have different care instructions from wool versions, so double-check before leaving the fabric store.

For even more festive flair, try using this simple technique to whip up a matching table runner or tablecloth in a contrasting color. They’re so quick to finish, they make great hostess gifts and will impress even the most stylish party-goers.

Supplies and sources

•  Chalk

• Small embroidery scissors (JoAnn.com, EmbSupplies.com, SublimeStitching.com)

• Temporary spray adhesive (JoAnn.com)

• Tracing paper

•  3/8 yard wool felt, 36 inches wide for two place mats (JoAnn.com, DickBlick.com)

• Craft knife

• Optional: Plastic vellum (CreateAndCraft.com)

 

Create a stencil, and cut away

Once you get the hang of these stenciling techniques, you’ll want to cut lots of designs. Luckily, your skills can be put to use on tablecloths or table runners, as well.

1. Scan or photocopy the template.

Print and enlarge the PDF template below on a photocopier and copy it onto heavy paper. Our template creates 17-inch by 12-inch place mats. Use an craft knife and a cutting surface (such as a rotary mat) to cut out the template. If you plan to use the template several times, try cutting it from plastic vellum, which can be found in the quilting sections of sewing-supply stores; it will last longer.

2. Apply temporary spray adhesive to the template right side.

Place it sticky-side down on the felt’s wrong side. Press down to adhere the template to the felt.

3. Use tailor’s chalk to stencil the design onto the felt.

Trace around the outside edge of the template as well. If you’re using paper, be careful not to tear your template.

4. Carefully peel the template from the felt.

Cut out the outer edge of your place mat along the traced line. Then, cut out the design using small embroidery scissors.

Tip: Color contrast
For contrast, add a second layer of felt in an alternate color underneath each of your cutout place mats. Just stitch around the outer edges, or apply a little fabric glue to secure them.

This article was originally published in CraftStylish, Vol. 3. Photos by Sloan Howard.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
View PDF
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Tools & Supplies

Baby Lock Genuine Collection

Baby Lock's Genuine Collection is for a creative mind like yours. You bring the enthusiasm, spirit and creativity. The Genuine Collection will help you bring it to life. After all, sewing…

Tools & Supplies

The Joy of Sewing with a Treadle Sewing Machine

In a world dominated by electrical appliances, Threads Digital Ambassador Peter Lappin offers a multitude of reasons why you should bother with a treadle sewing machine.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #200, Dec. 2018/Jan. 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe