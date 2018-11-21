 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How to Knit an Easy Holiday Ornament Cover

By Tina Hilton Nov 21, 2018
Article Image

This easy-to-make, elegant knitted ornament cover makes an eye-catching handmade gift that is destined to become a treasured heirloom.

“. . . While visions of sugarplums danced in their heads. . .

—Clement Clarke Moore

As soon as I saw this yummy Tilli Tomas yarn, it reminded me of the perennial holiday symbol, the sugarplum, made famous in The Nutcracker ballet and our favorite holiday poem A Visit from St. Nicholas.

Authentic sugarplums were the inspiration for the knitted ornament cover. Photo: courtesy of Phil Gyford.

The knitted ornament cover is a holiday adornment that will never be out of style, outgrown, or out of sight. A perfect mini take-along project, these ornaments are so quick and easy you will want to make several to bestow on your favorite friends and family.

Supplies

• Clear or colored glass or plastic ornament, 8 1/2 inches to 9 1/2 inches in circumference (2 3/4 inches to 3 inches in diameter)

Start with an 8 1/2-inch to 9 1/2-inch-circumference clear or colored glass or plastic ball.

 

Yarn, such as Tilli Tomas Beaded Lace Silk 100-percent silk (sample made with 165-yard skein called Strawberry Dip). You should be able to knit three or four ornaments from one skein.

Luxe yarn company Tilly Thomas makes yarn that looks good enough to eat.

Other recommended options: SWTC sequined Yang or Artyarns Beaded Silk. You can also use up leftover bits of variegated/hand-painted yarns from your stash.

• Double-pointed needles size US 3 (Depending on the yarn weight used, you may wish to adjust your needle size.)

Tapestry needle

 

Abbreviations

DPN: set of double-pointed needles
K2 tog: knit two together
Sts: stitches
YO: yarn over

Knitting instructions

Cast on 36 sts, leaving an 8-inch tail, and evenly distribute on three needles. I used a double strand of the Tilli Tomas Beaded Lace Silk to bring me up to a DK (double-knit) weight. I also took into consideration the size ornament I had to work with to determine the number of stitches to cast on. If I were using only one strand, I would cast on 48 stitches.

Cast on.
Distribute the cast-on stitches evenly on the three DPN’s.

 

Make the needles parallel.
At the beginning of the first round, place the needles parallel to make the first yarn over so you don’t create a big gap.

Round 1: Knit.

Round 2: *YO, K2 tog. Repeat from * around.

Check the fit.

Repeat rounds 1 and 2 until the piece measures around 2-1/2 inches long. K2 tog around two rows.

A length of 2 1/2 inches will cover the ball.

 

Finishing

Cut the yarn and leave a 6-inch tail.

Slide the beads off the tail to make it easier to close up the top.

Thread a tapestry needle, and pull through the stitches while you are removing the DPN’s.

Thread the needle through the stitches before putting the cover on the ball.

Slip the ornament cover over the ball and tighten the stitches around the top. Weave the yarn tail through the stitches to secure.

Close the top tightly enough that the knitted cover fits snugly.

Slide the beads off the cast-on tail, then thread the tapestry needle to work through the cast-on stitches.

Close the bottom by working the thread tail through the cast-on stitches.

Pull tightly to close and weave in the tail.

I’ll bet you can’t make just one. Knit happy.

Check out more enchanting fibers from the original embellished yarn company, Tilli Thomas. This pattern was inspired by Knox Socks Designs free pattern “Knitted Christmas Ornament Covers” by Judy Sumner. See all of Phil Gyford’s images on Flickr.

This article by Tina Hilton was first posted January 6, 2018 on Craftstylish.com. 

 

More Winter Sewing Ideas

12+ Projects for the Winter Holidays

Discuss

