Make a Patchwork Christmas Tree

I appliquéd the patchwork Christmas tree to muslin to create a holiday banner. You could make it the center of a tablecloth, or you could make the triangles smaller for holiday pillows. Here’s another idea: Add a pocket at the bottom to hold holiday cards.

Supplies

Three or four fabrics for the tree, 1/2 yard of one and 1/4 yard of the others (The fabric shown is “Snow” by Martha Negley for Rowan Fabrics and Westminster Fibers.)

1 yard muslin for the background and backing

Batting

Cut, assemble, and stitch the patchwork Christmas tree

1. Cut 25 triangles and one trunk from the fabrics according to the pattern below.

2. Arrange the triangles in rows to form a triangular tree shape.

3. Sew the triangles together in rows using a 1/4-inch seam allowance.

4. Sew the rows together.

5. Turn under one long edge and the two short edges of the trunk 1/4 inch and press.

6. Sew the trunk to the tree with a 1/4-inch seam, centering it at the bottom.

7. Turn under the outer edges of the tree 1/4 inch and press.

8. Using a straight stitch, appliqué the tree to the background fabric by stitching along the fold.

9. Cut a piece of backing fabric and batting the same size as the appliquéd top. Layer them and pin. Machine-stitch around the tree shape through all the layers.

10. True the outer edges of the banner.

11. Add a binding. (See my post on A Quilted Lingerie Bag for an easy way to bind a rectangle.)

12. Add tabs or a rod pocket to hang the banner. (See Hang Your Quilt on the Wall—without Push-Pins.)

This article by Mary Ray was posted December 19, 2008 on Craftstylish.com.

