How-to

Make a Patchwork Christmas Tree

Appliquéd simple shape adds to your holiday décor.

By Mary Ray Nov 21, 2018
Article Image

I appliquéd the patchwork Christmas tree to muslin to create a holiday banner. You could make it the center of a tablecloth, or you could make the triangles smaller for holiday pillows. Here’s another idea: Add a pocket at the bottom to hold holiday cards.

Supplies

  • Three or four fabrics for the tree, 1/2 yard of one and 1/4 yard of the others (The fabric shown is “Snow” by Martha Negley for Rowan Fabrics and Westminster Fibers.)
  • 1 yard muslin for the background and backing
  • Batting

Cut, assemble, and stitch the patchwork Christmas tree

1. Cut 25 triangles and one trunk from the fabrics according to the pattern below.

Cut 25 triangles and a trunk using these dimensions.

2. Arrange the triangles in rows to form a triangular tree shape.

Arrange the triangles into a triangular tree shape, with nine triangles at the bottom and one at the top.

3. Sew the triangles together in rows using a 1/4-inch seam allowance.

Using a 1/4-inch seam, sew the triangles together in rows.

4. Sew the rows together.
5. Turn under one long edge and the two short edges of the trunk 1/4 inch and press.

Turn and press under the edges of the trunk on three sides.

6. Sew the trunk to the tree with a 1/4-inch seam, centering it at the bottom.

Attach the trunk to the center of the tree base.

7. Turn under the outer edges of the tree 1/4 inch and press.

Turn under and press the outer edges of the tree.
Fold in the fullness at the points.

8. Using a straight stitch, appliqué the tree to the background fabric by stitching along the fold.

Appliqué the tree to the background fabric.

9. Cut a piece of backing fabric and batting the same size as the appliquéd top. Layer them and pin. Machine-stitch around the tree shape through all the layers.

Layer the top, batting, and backing together and stitch around the tree to hold the layers together.

10. True the outer edges of the banner.
11. Add a binding. (See my post on A Quilted Lingerie Bag for an easy way to bind a rectangle.)
12. Add tabs or a rod pocket to hang the banner. (See Hang Your Quilt on the Wall—without Push-Pins.)

 

This article by Mary Ray was posted December 19, 2008 on Craftstylish.com.

 

More Winter Sewing Ideas

12+ Projects for the Winter Holidays

