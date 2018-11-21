 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How to Sew Special Gift Wrap

Add a personal touch to a hostess gift, a present under the tree, or a festive favor on your dinner table.

By Mary Ray Nov 21, 2018
Article Image
Stitch a couple of layers of sheer, sparkly organza together with a simple design to create elegant gift wrap.

Sparkling sheer fabric just says, “holiday.” Add machine stitching and you’ve created a fabric gift wrap that’s excellent for those hard-to-enclose presents. Organza with shimmer is inexpensive, less than $5 a yard, if you choose nylon or polyester. It’s easy to work with, too. It’s fun to layer different colors or use over other fabrics to add sparkle. It’s a great option for wrapping gifts of wine—especially champagne.

You can also create organza-wrapped name card favors, which look like English crackers, to hold special after-dinner mints or a personal fortune-cookie-style wish for the New Year.

Supplies

•  1 yard each of two sheer fabrics

•  Metallic thread

•  Metallic cord or ribbon

•  Beads

Make the Wine Bottle Gift Wrap

Stitch a spiral using metallic thread.
Stitch a spiral using metallic thread to add glitz and hold the fabric circles together.

1. Cut a 28-inch circle from each fabric.

Tip: Start with a square, fold it in half, and in half again. Then use a tape measure as a compass and mark the radius from the center of the square out to form a quarter circle.
2. Place one circle on top of the other, start in the center, and sew a continuous spiral outward using metallic thread on the top. Note: Metallic thread can be difficult to work with. Sew a small sample before you start your project to make any tension or needle adjustments if necessary.

Tip: Use a rayon embroidery thread in the bobbin, which seems to counteract the roughness of the metallic thread. Use a longer stitch length, too.

3. With the same threads in place, zigzag around the outer edges of the circles to finish. You could also serge or pink the outer edges.

Zigzag the edges.
Use a narrow zigzag stitch to finish the edges.

5. Thread some thin cord through a couple of beads and knot it to hold them in place.

Make Name Favors

Organza wrapped gift for holiday table
Personalize a little gift for each dinner guest.

1. Make a paper cylinder from poster board or card stock.

Make a paper cylinder to hold a small gift and stitch the recipient’s name through both layers of fabric.

2. Using the scraps from the gift wrap project, cut a rectangle from each color that’s long enough to allow ruffles on the end of the cylinder and wide enough to wrap around it a couple of times.
3. Use free-motion stitching (drop the feed dogs and guide the fabric yourself) to personalize with a name or a design.
4. Finish the edges with zigzag.
5. Pop a trinket, some candy, or a message into the cylinder and wrap it up.

 

This how-to gift wrap article by Mary Ray was first posted November 14, 2008 on Craftstylish.com.

 

More Winter Sewing Ideas

12+ Projects for the Winter Holidays

