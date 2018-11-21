Sewing-Related Events in December 2018

See what sewing-related events are near you in December 2018:

Dec. 2, 2018: Free Pattern Making Class, Miami, Florida

Held at the Fashion Institute of South Florida, this free patternmaking class is an introduction to terms and concepts necessary to work with patterns. The two-hour workshop includes how to take accurate measurements and how to use different patternmaking tools. A $10 fee is required to RSVP, but it is credited at the door toward any course or private class at the Institute taken before May 2, 2019.

Dec. 2, 2018: Sew! Let’s Get Dressed, Gaithersburg, Maryland

The Sew! Let’s Get Dressed group, led by Threads author Rae Cumbie, meets monthly at Capital Quilts. Each month has a different focus, from fabrics to zippers to pattern modification. For the December meetup, the group will focus on holiday sewing, including garments for special occasions and gift ideas. Admission is $65.

Dec. 5, 2018: Sewing for Wellness, Anchorage, Alaska

The Alaska Women’s Recovery Project serves women in communities who are recovering from various mental health issues or are going through a rough times. On the first and third Wednesday of each month, the Sewing for Wellness group meets at the Heritage Plaza Center in Anchorage. Join the group to work on ongoing projects or start a new one in a supportive environment.

Dec. 7–8, 2018: Springfields Christmas Quilt Show, Lincolnshire, England

This holiday quilt show in Spalding, Lincolnshire, includes displays from well-known quilters and textile artists, as well as exhibitors, workshops, and demonstrations. Workshop topics range from mixed media to dyeing to quilting techniques. Tickets at the door are £6, or order online to get them for £5.

Through Dec. 30, 2018: The Fabric Collage Quilts of Susan Carlson, Lowell, Massachusetts

Susan Carlson is known for her intricate “fabric collage” technique. View three decades of her work at the New England Quilt Museum. Susan specializes in depicting animals using varied colors and weights of fabric to create complex and intriguing effects. The exhibition includes 32 works selected by the museum’s curator. Admission is $9.

