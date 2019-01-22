 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How to Fix Snags in Fine Fabrics | Video

A standard hand-sewing tool is the key.

By Threads magazine Jan 22, 2019

When fabrics snag, we usually reach for a crochet hook or hand-sewing needle to pull the snagged threads to the wrong side. On fine textiles, however, these tools are too large. They’ll damage the fabric further if you try to push them through a delicate or tight weave.

In this case, try a needle threader. It’s fine and flexible, and it is easy to manipulate through a sheer fabric without distorting the weave. Watch to see how simple it is to get rid of an unsightly snag.

Reader tip sent in by Barbara Christensen, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. First seen in Threads #160.

