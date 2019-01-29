A Shortcut for Clipping Seam Allowances | Video

Curved seam allowances, as at necklines and armholes, need to be trimmed, clipped, or notched so the seam lies flat and smooth when turned right side out. To accomplish this task quickly, try pinking the allowances. You can use pinking shears or a rotary cutter with a pinking blade. Trim close to the seamline, and you’ll have a well-behaved seam in an instant.

Reader tip sent in by Lahai McKinnie, Wilmington, Delaware. First seen in Threads #184.

