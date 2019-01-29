 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How-to

A Shortcut for Clipping Seam Allowances | Video

See the secrets to clipping seam allowances in this video tip

By Threads magazine Jan 29, 2019

Curved seam allowances, as at necklines and armholes, need to be trimmed, clipped, or notched so the seam lies flat and smooth when turned right side out. To accomplish this task quickly, try pinking the allowances. You can use pinking shears or a rotary cutter with a pinking blade. Trim close to the seamline, and you’ll have a well-behaved seam in an instant.

Reader tip sent in by Lahai McKinnie, Wilmington, Delaware. First seen in Threads #184.

 

