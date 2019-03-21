 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Decorate Your Piping | Video

Put your sewing machine's decorative stitches to work to enhance corded piping.

By Threads magazine Mar 21, 2019

Corded piping is a pretty trim for all sorts of garments. It works on the outside of a garment. It also adds a lovely touch between the seam joining a jacket’s facing to the lining. Wherever you choose to insert it, find out how to enhance the piping with a decorative sewing-machine stitch.

This tip, sent in by Beth Wehrman of Maxwell, Iowa, was featured in Threads #147, Feb./March 2010. 

 

  1. user-6898733 April 2nd

    What a simple idea to customise your homemade garment. Thanks for this, I will be trying.

