Decorate Your Piping | Video

Corded piping is a pretty trim for all sorts of garments. It works on the outside of a garment. It also adds a lovely touch between the seam joining a jacket’s facing to the lining. Wherever you choose to insert it, find out how to enhance the piping with a decorative sewing-machine stitch.

This tip, sent in by Beth Wehrman of Maxwell, Iowa, was featured in Threads #147, Feb./March 2010.

Submit your tip

At Threads magazine, we’re always in search of smart tips, tricks, and solutions to help you sew smarter, better, and faster. Send us your great ideas for a chance to be featured in the magazine’s Tips department.

Tips can be emailed directly to Threads or mailed to Threads Tips, 63 South Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470.

We pay for any tips published in our magazine.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×