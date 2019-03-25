Reaching inside a serger to access remote loopers, holes, and escapements can frustrate even a dedicated serger user. It’s difficult to see what you are doing, and even more of a challenge to thread a fine strand through those distant openings. Try a handy dental tool to ease the serger threading process.

This reader tip, sent in by Phyllis Schrotke of Lincoln City, Oregon, was featured in Threads #123, Feb./March 2006.

