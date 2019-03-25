 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Thread Your Serger Easily | Video

A handy dental tool simplifies a complicated task.

By Threads magazine Mar 25, 2019

Reaching inside a serger to access remote loopers, holes, and escapements can frustrate even a dedicated serger user. It’s difficult to see what you are doing, and even more of a challenge to thread a fine strand through those distant openings. Try a handy dental tool to ease the serger threading process.

This reader tip, sent in by Phyllis Schrotke of Lincoln City, Oregon, was featured in Threads #123, Feb./March 2006.

About This Video Series

In Threads Sewing Tips video series, we share clever tricks to help improve your sewing. Watch to learn how to make a wide seam allowance guide, how to color-code pleat markings, and other helpful tips. What makes this series special is that many of these easy-to-follow techniques have been submitted by Threads readers like you.

  1. trenditex March 30th

    Simple but intelligent.Thanks for this video.

