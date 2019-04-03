Patternmaker Focused on Fitting | Threads Podcast

In the Sewing with Threads Episode 15 video podcast, guest Jennifer Stern-Hasemann discusses her focus on—and the importance of getting—a good fit. The garment pattern designer and owner of J Stern Designs also answers a Threads reader’s question about proper placement for princess seams.

Jennifer teaches in the master’s seamstress program at the University of Rhode Island and leads online classes on her YouTube channel, Craftsy, and PatternReview.com. She has begun a venture with good friend Gail Patrice Yellen, too.

Jennifer offers easy-to-follow instructions and fitting techniques in her patterns and is currently working on an easy fit-and-sew knit collection. She’s also in the midst of sewing lots of jeans, in preparation for teaching a class on constructing and fitting them. She shares with the Threads editors what she considers the biggest fitting problem for pants and jeans and why achieving a good fit overall is so emotional for women.

“It’s amazing when you get that perfect garment,” Jennifer adds. For that reason, she is expanding her pattern size range to include 0 to 24, in addition to providing fitting tips and illustrated instructions.

Jennifer began designing patterns in 2007, after being introduced to draping and after years of participating in sewing competitions, including Bernina Wearable Art Fashion Shows.

Her new partnership, Stitching Zen with Gail & Jen, introduces subscribers to a new garment pattern “every quarter and shows how to sew, fit, embellish, and hack it into something else.” So far, she and Gail offer patterns for the Zen Jacket and the Zen Tunic, which subscribers can download for free. More garments are planned.

Jennifer has written many machine embroidery articles for Threads over the years. Here is a sampling:

“Embroidery Essentials: Blooming roses,” Threads #161 June/July 2012

“Embroidery Essentials: Make lace,” Threads #160, April/May 2012

“Embroidery Essentials: High-contrast designs,” Threads #153, Feb./March 2011

She also discussed sewing jeans in “Why Bother Sewing Jeans?” by Judith Neukam, Threads #169, Oct./Nov. 2013.

This month’s episode of Sewing with Threads is brought to you by Baby Lock. April is National Serger Month. Join the celebration at your local Baby Lock retailer with a special Sip ‘N Serge event. Grab your friends and your favorite beverages and make a handy microwave bowl cozy. Bring your own soda, tea, or other drink and your retailer will provide you with everything else you need—including the serger, fabric, instructions, and more. What are you waiting for? Find a participating retailer and get more information at BabyLock.com/NSM.

This Sewing with Threads episode is sponsored by Baby Lock.

Sign up for the Threads eletter Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox. Sign Up ×