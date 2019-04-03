 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Patternmaker Focused on Fitting | Threads Podcast

Episode 15: Jennifer Stern-Hasemann talks about the importance of getting garments to fit.

Apr 03, 2019

Sponsored by Baby Lock

In the Sewing with Threads Episode 15 video podcast, guest Jennifer Stern-Hasemann discusses her focus on—and the importance of getting—a good fit. The garment pattern designer and owner of J Stern Designs also answers a Threads reader’s question about proper placement for princess seams.

Jennifer teaches in the master’s seamstress program at the University of Rhode Island and leads online classes on her YouTube channel, Craftsy, and PatternReview.com. She has begun a venture with good friend Gail Patrice Yellen, too.

Jennifer offers easy-to-follow instructions and fitting techniques in her patterns and is currently working on an easy fit-and-sew knit collection. She’s also in the midst of sewing lots of jeans, in preparation for teaching a class on constructing and fitting them. She shares with the Threads editors what she considers the biggest fitting problem for pants and jeans and why achieving a good fit overall is so emotional for women.

“It’s amazing when you get that perfect garment,” Jennifer adds. For that reason, she is expanding her pattern size range to include 0 to 24, in addition to providing fitting tips and illustrated instructions.

Jennifer began designing patterns in 2007, after being introduced to draping and after years of participating in sewing competitions, including Bernina Wearable Art Fashion Shows.

Embroidered Velvet Coat
This striking embroidered velvet coat by Jennifer Stern-Hasemann won her audience recognition at a Bernina Wearable Art competition. Photo by Mike Crane.
Embroidered velvet coat, back view
Jennifer made the coat her canvas for machine-embroidered floral motifs (coat back view). Photo by Scott Phillips.

Her new partnership, Stitching Zen with Gail & Jen, introduces subscribers to a new garment pattern “every quarter and shows how to sew, fit, embellish, and hack it into something else.” So far, she and Gail offer patterns for the Zen Jacket and the Zen Tunic, which subscribers can download for free. More garments are planned.

Jennifer has written many machine embroidery articles for Threads over the years. Here is a sampling:

“Embroidery Essentials: Blooming roses,” Threads #161 June/July 2012

“Embroidery Essentials: Make lace,” Threads #160, April/May 2012

“Embroidery Essentials: High-contrast designs,” Threads #153, Feb./March 2011

She also discussed sewing jeans in “Why Bother Sewing Jeans?” by Judith Neukam, Threads #169, Oct./Nov. 2013.

 

This month's episode of Sewing with Threads is brought to you by Baby Lock. April is National Serger Month.

 

 

 

This Sewing with Threads episode is sponsored by Baby Lock.

 

 

Discuss

Discuss

  1. TigerB April 3rd

    I enjoyed this episode very much. The overall look and style of the Itch to Stitch patterns really appeal to me, so it was interesting to hear the designer speak. I thought it was interesting that she added smaller pattern sizes in response to customer request. In a future episode, how about interviewing a designer who has added larger sizes? A number of the indie pattern makers have heard calls from their customers and added sizing up to 58" busts and hips.

  2. CarolFresia April 4th

    Just wanted to clarify that our podcast guest, Jennifer Stern-Hasemann, is the designer of J Stern Designs patterns, not Itch to Stitch. Jennifer's Women's Ponte Knit Jeans pattern does go up to size 26W, for 56-inch hip circumference. Her Women's Tee goes up to size 24 (bust 55 inches, hips 61 inches).
    Carol J. Fresia
    Threads Senior Technical Editor

  3. RobotdeRoomba April 9th

    Nice, ver important the importance of getting garments to fit

Threads Magazine

