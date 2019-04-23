 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Fluted Ribbon Flower | Video

Turn ribbon into a pretty textural trim, then transform the trim into a stunning blossom.

By Threads magazine Apr 23, 2019

Couture embellishment expert Kenneth D. King demonstrates a method for sewing a floral adornment from ribbon. Each ribbon flower is made from a ribbon that has been tucked and stitched to form a fluted design; it is then stitched to a crinoline backing, which provides support. This simple hand-sewn project can be made at any scale from wide or narrow ribbon and is suitable for decorating garments or accessories, such as hats and bags.

For a photo tutorial on forming the trim, Insider members may refer to “How to Create Fluted Ribbon Trim.”

Kenneth explains alternative methods for creative ribbon flowers in “The Circular Ribbon Flower” and “Circular Ribbon Flower Redux.”

Discuss

