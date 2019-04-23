Fluted Ribbon Flower | Video

Couture embellishment expert Kenneth D. King demonstrates a method for sewing a floral adornment from ribbon. Each ribbon flower is made from a ribbon that has been tucked and stitched to form a fluted design; it is then stitched to a crinoline backing, which provides support. This simple hand-sewn project can be made at any scale from wide or narrow ribbon and is suitable for decorating garments or accessories, such as hats and bags.

For a photo tutorial on forming the trim, Insider members may refer to “How to Create Fluted Ribbon Trim.”

Kenneth explains alternative methods for creative ribbon flowers in “The Circular Ribbon Flower” and “Circular Ribbon Flower Redux.”

