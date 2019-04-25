 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Review: Thread Theory Lazo Trousers

Apr 25, 2019
Article Image

Thread Theory: Lazo Trousers

Featuring a silhouette that can be styled as relaxed or office-ready, these tapered-leg pants contain chic design details. They have a wide waistband, two side-front pleats on each leg, slanted pockets, and a fly front. The waistband’s top edge sits at the natural waist. Variation 1 is full-length with a button closure, while variation 2 is cropped with oversized belt loops, wide hem bands, and buckle closures. The instructions have many fitting and sewing tips, and the garment measurement chart offers extensive information that is helpful in determining fit adjustments. Our tester found the pointed belt loops challenging and recommends marking the seamlines to determine where to pivot when stitching. Opt for light to medium bottom-weight fabrics such as crepe, sateen, gabardine, or twill.

(Sized 0–18 for hips 33.5–47.25 in.)

ThreadTheory.ca

—Tested by Tomasa Jimenez, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

Style Tip: Select oversized buckles or buttons to complement the wide waistband.

This review was originally published in Threads #203, June/July 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Sign Up
×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Pattern Roundup: Trench Coats

Sew an always fashionable, always functional raincoat with crisp military touches.

How-to

Stitch a Patchwork Skirt

Expand your wardrobe with this fun scrap-busting project

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

    Sign Up
  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2019 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Threads Magazine - Threads #202, Apr./May 2019

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe