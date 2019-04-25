Pattern Review: Thread Theory Lazo Trousers

Thread Theory: Lazo Trousers

Featuring a silhouette that can be styled as relaxed or office-ready, these tapered-leg pants contain chic design details. They have a wide waistband, two side-front pleats on each leg, slanted pockets, and a fly front. The waistband’s top edge sits at the natural waist. Variation 1 is full-length with a button closure, while variation 2 is cropped with oversized belt loops, wide hem bands, and buckle closures. The instructions have many fitting and sewing tips, and the garment measurement chart offers extensive information that is helpful in determining fit adjustments. Our tester found the pointed belt loops challenging and recommends marking the seamlines to determine where to pivot when stitching. Opt for light to medium bottom-weight fabrics such as crepe, sateen, gabardine, or twill.

(Sized 0–18 for hips 33.5–47.25 in.)

ThreadTheory.ca

—Tested by Tomasa Jimenez, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

Style Tip: Select oversized buckles or buttons to complement the wide waistband.

This review was originally published in Threads #203, June/July 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

