Pattern Review: Victory Patterns Ulysses Coat

Apr 25, 2019
Victory Patterns: Ulysses

A nontraditional, calf-length trench coat with an angled front hemline, this drapey design can be worn open or closed and fastened with a self-fabric belt. It has epaulets secured with buttons, angled patch pockets with flaps, a center-back hemline vent, and a bias-cut back rain shield. The rain shield has cutouts at the side seams that form belt carriers. The coat is unlined, and all seams are bound with a Hong Kong finish. The instructions are detailed with clear diagrams. Pay attention to the seam allowances because they vary throughout. Select drapey fabrics that look good on both sides, as the wrong side shows along the collar and front edges.

(Sized XS-XL for busts 32–44.5 in. and hips 34–46.5 in.)

VictoryPatterns.com

—Tested by Eve Kovacs, Woodridge, Illinois

Sewing Tip: Use a flat-fell seam instead of a French seam at the center-back collar to reduce bulk.

This review was originally published in Threads #203, June/July 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

Inspiration

