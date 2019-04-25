Pattern Review: Vogue 1599 Collared Shirt

Vogue 1599

This Koos Couture design is an updated version of a men’s collared shirt. It is shown with contrasting fabrics, has multiple vertical seams for simplified fitting, and topstitching on all seams. Details include a collar with collar stand, self-lined yoke, contrast side-front panels, three back panels, two-piece sleeves with barrel cuffs and plackets, and a traditional curved shirttail hem. The illustrations and directions are accurate, and all pieces match up. Our tester liked the abundant topstitching and edgestitching and found the only challenging aspect to be the sleeve plackets. Use shirting-weight woven fabrics in mixed prints and colors.

(Sized Men’s 34–46 for chests 34–46 in.)

VoguePatterns.com

—Tested by Johanna Mramor, Surrey, British Columbia

Sewing Tip: Note that the front placket wraps around the opening edge to create a narrow contrast band along the placket’s interior edge. Pay attention to the foldlines on the pattern piece.

This review was originally published in Threads #203, June/July 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

