How to Make a Feather Fascinator

Create a headband adorned with colorful feathers

By Nicole Smith May 01, 2019
Whether you’re channeling your inner ’20s flapper or trying to get runway style à la Lanvin on a budget, feather headbands dress up any ensemble, and they’re super-easy to create. This low-sew project can be finished in no time for a night out with friends; it could even be completed with a bit of glue if you don’t feel like sewing at all.

 

 

SHOPPING LIST

Buckram

Button (optional)

Fabric, coordinating

Fabric glue

Feathers

Headband

Hot glue gun and    glue sticks

Scissors

Sewing machine

Thread

 

 

 

1| Cut out the pieces. Enlarge the template on page 95 to the desired size. Add 14-inch seam allowances, and cut two templates from fabric and one from buckram. Trim 14 inch off the buckram-piece edges. For the no-sew version, cut only one template from the fabric.

2| Cover the buckram. Pin the right sides of the two fabric pieces together. Sew around the edges with a 14-inch seam allowance, leaving an opening for turning. Trim the corner, turn the piece right-side out, and press. For the no-sew version, glue the fabric piece directly to the buckram, wrapping the raw edges to the wrong side and gluing them in place.

3| Insert the buckram. Slide the buckram between the fabric pieces, and hand-sew or glue the opening shut.

4| Attach the feathers. Starting at the wider end of the headpiece, sew or glue feathers in rows onto the fabric with the feather ends off the fabric edge and the stem ends pointed inward. Keep the feathers going in one direction, and layer them to hide the feather stems.

5| Hide the bottom if desired. To conceal the bottom edges of the feathers, glue or sew a button or a piece of trim at the hair-piece base.

6| Assemble the headband. Using a hot-glue gun, glue the hairpiece to the headband, about 3 inches from one end with the wider side towards the top of the headband. 

