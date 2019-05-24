Pattern Roundup: Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are a perennial fashion favorite because they offer the comfort and mobility of pants, the convenience of a dress—only one piece to think about—and the possibility of many looks. From a substitute for basic jeans to a stand-in for a sleek evening gown, a jumpsuit changes depending on the fabric and details you choose.

Sometimes called boiler suits, coveralls, or siren suits, jumpsuits started out as utilitarian gear, worn by aviators, soldiers, and eventually civilians for speedy dressing and complete coverage during dangerous or messy work. By the 1930s, fashionable versions of the jumpsuit were produced by designers including Elsa Schiaparelli, who made the one-piece garments in luxury fabrics. When women stepped into the workforce during World War II, they adopted cotton coveralls with pockets and other useful features.

In the second half of the 20th century, jumpsuits became bolder, brighter, and more fabulous. Rock stars, jet-setters, and early feminists embraced the style possibilities of a one-piece garment. From skintight in stretch knits to loose and flowing to sleek with power shoulders, jumpsuits from the 1960s on have reflected contemporary fashion trends.

Today, you’ll find jumpsuit patterns for women in many styles. Some reflect the garment’s origins as a work uniform, and have long sleeves and capacious pockets. Others are sleek and fitted, with low-cut necklines, halter necklines, or strapless bodices, echoing popular gown details. We’ve selected patterns in a range of silhouettes and for various skill levels. Each of these patterns comes from an independent designer.

This jumpsuit pattern, available as a PDF download, offers an easy-fitting silhouette and above-the-ankle length. It has a V-neckline in front and back, narrow shoulder straps, side bust darts, and wide legs. A left-side zipper makes it easy to put on. Advanced beginners should have no trouble sewing this garment. Opt for drapey wovens, such as rayon challis and Tencel, for a flowing look. Lightweight fabrics with body, such as double gauze and linen, provide a more structured shape. The pattern includes sizes 0 through 20 (for busts 31 inches to 46 inches, and hips 33 inches to 48 inches).

This vintage-inspired design feels up-to-the-minute, with its low V-neck in back and wide-legged silhouette. A pair of ties in back prevent the shoulders from sliding down, and you can add an optional modesty panel at the back V’s lower point. There are patch pockets on the pants fronts, and a center-back invisible-zipper closure. For extra interest, add the optional diamond appliqué trim at the neckline and hems. You’ll also receive a pattern for a coordinating cropped jacket, which is trimmed with bias binding and can be embellished with appliqué. For bust sizes 30 inches to 46 inches, and hip sizes 33 inches to 49 inches. The pattern is available printed or as a download. It is suitable for intermediate sewers.

This jumpsuit includes many details, such as pleated bodice pockets, pouch pockets on the pants front and patch pockets on the back, a convertible collar, cuffed long sleeves, front princess seams, front and back pants seams, a waistline drawstring, and a faced button-front placket. A sewer with intermediate or advanced skills can make this, but it is a time-consuming project. Try crisp or drapey, midweight woven fabrics, depending on the look you prefer. The printed pattern is available in sizes 8 to 20, for busts approximately 31 inches to 44 inches, and hips approximately 34 inches to 46 1/2 inches.

Vertical pleats on the side front and side back bodice, a center-back pleat, and a unique straight underarm shape, set this jumpsuit apart. The pants portion includes multiple front shaping darts and a left-side zipper. Snaps at the left shoulder complete the closure. The pattern is a digital download, and comes in sizes 34 to 46, for busts 31.5 inches to 41 inches, and hips 34 inches to 43.5 inches. The jumpsuit is best sewn in light- to medium-weight, nonstretch wovens. Sewers with intermediate skills should find this pattern a satisfying challenge.

A minimalist, sleeveless jumpsuit with contemporary details, this design includes a back shoulder yoke, surplice-style front with neckline bands, a raised waistline, straight legs, a button-front fly, and an optional self-fabric belt. An advanced beginner could sew this piece. Opt for stable woven fabrics. The pattern is downloadable, and includes U.S. sizes 0 through 16, for busts 31 inches to 45 inches, and hips 33 inches to 46 inches.

Seamwork.com offers a versatile, sleek jumpsuit with short sleeves and a flattering tie waist detail. It includes side bust darts, waist darts, and a V-neckline; a keyhole opening at the back neck and invisible zipper make for convenient dressing. Suitable fabrics are light- to medium-weight wovens, such as linen, lightweight denim, and rayon suiting. The jumpsuit calls for advanced-beginner or intermediate sewing skills. This pattern is available as a download to print at home, and comes in sizes 0 to 26, for busts 33 inches to 54 inches, and hips 35 inches to 58 inches.

