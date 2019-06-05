A Pro’s Tips for Sewing Knits | Threads Podcast

In the Sewing with Threads Episode 17 video podcast, knit fabrics and serging expert Pamela Leggett offers advice and a few tricks for achieving great results when working with knit fabrics. She discusses how to sew textured, ribbed, scuba, and other knits; using stabilizers on them; best machine needles; and the stitch type she selects for sewing smooth seams and edges.

Pamela, the owner of Pamela’s Patterns, has been teaching for more than 35 years as a Palmer/Pletsch instructor, and more recently as a Craftsy and YouTube teacher. She has produced two serger techniques DVDs, Fashion Serge with Pamela Leggett and Serger Techniques with Pamela Leggett, and written Sewing Essentials, Serger Techniques (The Taunton Press, 2015)

Her earliest garment inspiration stems from her third-grade crush on singer-songwriter Paul McCartney. She shares the story, along with her biggest sewing disaster, sewing challenges, and her most cherished garment.

“My favorite piece of clothing is always what I am working on right now,” she says. She recently completed a coat, which—surprisingly—is not made from a knit fabric. Instead, Pamela, says she constructed the tailored coat from a Marc Jacobs cashmere using a Vogue dress pattern she adapted using her Palmer/Pletsch tissue-fitting skills.

These days, she’s working on creating three new patterns, which she plans to release on her Pamela’s Patterns website in the coming months. Pamela is also a fitting expert and shares her thoughts about patterns and fitting in an earlier podcast: “Patterns vs. Real Women’s Bodies.”

During this podcast about knits, Pamela offers on-the-spot suggestions to the Threads editors for sewing seams on a highly textured knit and a ribbed knit, along with how to prevent the sewing machine’s needle from pushing a tissue knit through a machine’s throat plate during stitching.

Pamela also troubleshoots the problem of skipped stitches on heavier-weight knits, dealing with seam allowances on stiff knits, and how to finish the binding after altering a ready-to-wear bathing suit.

For additional expert advice from Pamela, see some of her Threads articles:

“Precise Edges on Collars and Lapels,” Threads #194, Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018;

“Chic Knit Jacket,” Threads #191 June/July 2017;

“Make Your Own Shapewear,” Threads #183 Feb./March 2016.

