Pattern Review: Named Clothing Building Block Pattern

Named Clothing: Anni Building Block Pattern

Enjoy a pattern developed to create multiple variations of a jumpsuit, romper, or dress. The design includes a bodice with three necklines and three sleeve types. Below the waistline, complete your garment with straight-leg trousers, shorts with a hem flounce, or a princess-seamed pencil skirt. The neckline choices are jewel; V-shape; and jewel with an inset keyhole into the V shape, an effect that resembles a spread collar. Sleeve options include an off-the-shoulder gathered ruffle that runs into the front and back bodice princess seams; short sleeve; and long sleeve, with a cuff flounce. The building-block approach enables sewers to choose alternative looks, and the pattern company mentions 36 possible variations. These patterns are well drafted with matching notches and seamlines. Use medium-weight woven fabrics with drape, such as washed silk, crepe de Chine, and faille.

(Sized 0–18 [European 32–50] for busts 30–45.75 in. and hips 33–48.75 in.)

NamedClothing.com

—Tested by Donna Sikyta, Blacklick, Ohio

Sewing Tip: The inset keyhole neckline is the most difficult feature to sew on this design. Practice it first in muslin or scrap fabric.

This review was originally published in Threads #204, August/September 2019. Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Illustrations by Steven Fleck.

